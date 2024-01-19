This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is moving its drivers’ examination station from Cabool to Mountain Grove, it announced.

It is currently at the STARS Foundation at Highway 181 at Cabool. On March 5, the new site is the Mountain Grove Senior Center at 700 E. State St., Mountain Grove.

Testing at the new location will commence on Tuesday, March 5, with hours of 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:15 p.m. All written tests must be completed by 11:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Skills assessments will conclude at 11:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. The location will be closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Motorcycle tests are 9 to 11 a.m., provided the pavement is dry.

All testing services will be unavailable at the Stars Foundation Building after March 3. The move to the Mountain Grove Senior Center “is part of our commitment to delivering improved access and convenience to all applicants,” the patrol said in a statement.

For more information, contact Troop G at 417-469-3121 or refer to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website for further information regarding testing locations:

https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/HP32DES/DESMapMobile.jsp

Testing is performed Wednesdays in Houston.