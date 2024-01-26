Paula Kathryn (Grisham) Walls was special. Everyone who experienced her knew that. And that’s why we think this obituary should be special too. It’s no small task to try and tell her story in a way that does her justice, but here’s our attempt.

Paula Walls was born on Sept. 25, 1947. She was the oldest child of Paul and Katie Grisham, and she carried on some of her parents’ best qualities. From her father, she got a sweet nature and a fondness for children. From her mother, she got remarkable leadership skills and endless tenacity.

Paula loved her siblings, Samatha (Grisham) Day and R.B. Grisham. And they loved her — especially her cooking. The family still tells stories about how her younger siblings couldn’t wait for their big sister to get home from college, not just because they missed her, but because they knew she’d cook great meals and bake bread for them. She is survived by both siblings and their respective children Matthew Day, Reagan (Grisham) Zarras, and Madison (Grisham) Koke.

Samantha and R.B. may have been the first to appreciate Paula’s cooking, but they were far from the last. There are people all across Texas County and beyond who, upon hearing Paula’s name, will recall a special meal she cooked for them. She famously cooked for hundreds of people during Hospice of Care and Farm Fest, to rave reviews. Those are just examples of the countless meals she blessed us with. She cooked for weddings, Woodpro chili dinners and endless family meals. Some of her specialties included chicken cordon bleu, teriyaki beef and her “famous chicken nuggets”. And that’s not even getting into the bread she made — particularly her gravity defying angel biscuits.

She was such a talented cook that it would have been enough, but another thing people will always remember about Paula is her incredible gift for music. She played numerous instruments (particularly noted for piano) and was a gifted soprano soloist. She also helped others shine — playing the piano for numerous community and high school musical productions, and accompanying high school students at important band and vocal contests.

Paula had a deep Christian faith that she put into intentional living for the Lord. Music was often her expression of praise. She directed many church Christmas and Easter cantatas as well as children’s musicals. Paula also sang with Find us Faithful, a Christian women’s singing group that included some dear friends and her two daughters.

Everyone knows about the cooking and the music. But those gifts may have overshadowed her equally incredible professional accomplishments. She was instrumental in the passage of Missouri legislation that enabled licensed practical nurses (LPNs) to start IVs, and served as the acting administrator of TCMH.

Paula also led in bringing hospice services to Missouri, helping found Missouri Hospice & Palliative Care. But she wasn’t just a brilliant and accomplished leader—she was just as comfortable (if not more) sitting by a patient and giving them comfort. She was a true believer in the practical benefits of hospice services for patients and their caregivers. Paula’s last nursing phase was to work with hospice patients at Hospice Compassus in Mountain Grove.

Yet of all of Paula’s many talents and accomplishments, the thing that stands out the most is her immense love for her family. Paula fell in love with LeRoy Walls when she was just a teenager, and they spent nearly 60 years together, marrying in 1965. They were a model of marital give-and-take. She rolled her eyes at his jokes, and he lifted furniture up so she could vacuum underneath it. He tried his best to dance with her, and she learned HR and office management to support his business. They spent the last five years retired together, enjoying having more time to spend with each other.

Paula was immensely proud of her three children—they carry on special parts of her. She is survived by Lora (Walls) Noll, her husband Eddy Noll; Sarah (Walls) Montgomery; Tom Walls and his wife Joanne (Carpio) Walls.

She also had deep, special relationships with each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and is survived by Ashlyn (Montgomery) Brewer, her husband Chris Brewer and their children Addison and Gavin Brewer; Jordan (Montgomery) Gettys, her husband Eric Gettys and their children Charlotte and Ruby; Travis Montgomery, his wife Lauren Montgomery and their children Hezekiah (Ki), Ebenezer (Ben) and Boaz; Austin Noll; Alex (Noll) Philpott, her husband Mark Philpott and their children Mallory, Evan, and Maverick; and Sydney, Zachary and John Walls.

Paula died on Jan. 24, 2024, at age 76, after a brief but challenging battle with Rapid Onset Dementia. In her last days, she was surrounded by family members doing their best to practice the same level of care and compassion that she demonstrated countless times. She died at home, with hospice care services, which feels pretty poetic given her work with hospice over the years.

None of her family members wanted to give her up. Her impact in our day-to-day lives was too great. She was so special to each of us. But we are grateful that her suffering was short in comparison to the seven wonderful decades that preceded it. She’s unforgettable, and we take seriously the task of being her legacy.

Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at the funeral chapel. Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at the Mt. Pisgah Freewill Baptist Church with her grandson, Travis Montgomery officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, MO. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Compassus c/o the funeral home.

