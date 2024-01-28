Drastic, frigid temperatures changes are accelerating the number of potholes occurring on highways.

Potholes form when temperatures warm up during the day but get cold at night. The rain and snow leave moisture that seeps into cracks and joints in the pavement, which can freeze under the surface and cause the pavement to bulge. Then, as vehicles drive over these brittle sections of road, chunks break off, creating potholes.

Drivers can report potholes by calling MoDOT’s 24/7 customer service line at 888-ASK-MoDOT, or by filling out the Report a Road Concern form (https://www.modot.org/report-road-concern) on MoDOT’s website.

When reporting potholes, be sure to provide as much detail as possible, such as:

•The highway on which the potholes were spotted

•Where on the lane the potholes were located

•Approximate size of the potholes

Reporting potholes has gotten easier due to a successful pilot program of a TSMO strategy. TSMO stands for Transportation Systems Management and Operations, and those strategies focus on projects and tools that help make MoDOT’s daily operations safer and more efficient.

One TSMO project allows motorists to utilize the Waze navigation app (https://www.waze.com/ul?acvp=7543c3dc-4aa ) to report potholes to MoDOT crews, who can then fix them as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Learn more about TSMO and this successful pothole strategy with this detailed video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDNU1ebCES4 ) from Randy Johnson, traffic center manager at Kansas City Scout.