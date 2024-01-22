Ada Ozella (Lockard) Combs, 99, of Springfield, Mo. passed away on Jan. 15, 2024, of natural causes.

Ada was born on Dec. 9, 1924, to Alonzo and Dora Lockard in Butler, Mo. After graduating from high school, Ada earned a bachelor’s degree from Central Bible Institute in Springfield.

During World War II, Ada wrote several servicemen as her patriotic duty. One of those men was Joe Combs. When Joe returned from the service, they married on June 4, 1944. Rev. Ada Combs was ordained in the Assemblies of God and spent 71 years in ministry alongside her husband, Joe Combs.

Ada’s ministry was remarkable as it was complimentary to Joe’s ministry. Together they pastored churches in Southern Missouri, Kentucky and New Mexico. They loved missions and traveled and ministered in Africa, Central America and Asia Pacific. Ada was an excellent Bible teacher and taught at Mid-America Teen Challenge for a number of years which she enjoyed immensely.

In the last years of Ada’s life, her primary caregivers were grandson, Ethan Mayes, and daughter, Lois Mayes. Ada often stated how loved and safe she felt and expressed her deep gratitude to Ethan and Lois. The rest of the family share these sentiments.

Ada was predeceased by her husband Joe Combs, daughter-in-law Marydell (Austin) Combs, son-in-law Tim Jenney, and great grandson Shawn Mayes. Also deceased are her seven sisters. Ada is survived by her children and their spouses: Philip Combs and his wife Martha, Bonita (Combs) and Clinton Story, Lois (Combs) and Frank Mayes, Gloria (Combs) Jenney, and Esther (Combs) and Bob Novak. She has 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were at Greenlawn South Funeral Home at 441 W. Battlefield, Springfield on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The visitation was at 1 p.m. and the funeral was at 2 p.m. Graveside service was 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Houston, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Mid-America Teen Challenge, P.O. Box 1089, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.

PAID