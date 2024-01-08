The Cabool Police Department responded to several calls during the past week, including a stolen vehicle report.

The department reported 20 traffic stops resulting in 13 summons issued. One arrest for a non-traffic offense was made.

At 9:33 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, a single-vehicle crash occurred on westbound U.S. 60 east of U.S. 63. A westbound 2021 Ram 1500 pulling a trailer operated by Rodney C. Sterrett, of Branson, Mo., failed to negotiate a corner, ran off the right side of the road and came to a rest, according to the department.

At 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, a two-vehicle crash occurred on westbound U.S. 60 near Highway M. A westbound 2017 Hyundai operated by Alyssia R. McNeil, Mountain Grove, side swiped a 2015 International school bus operated by Daniel McGee, Mountain Grove. The school bus had stopped to let students off. It was carrying 28 passengers, no injuries were reported.

At 9:07 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, the department received a request from the Texas County Sheriff’s Department to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle. Soon after, an officer spotted the vehicle traveling south on U.S. 63 near U.S. 60. The officer initiated a traffic stop and was able to take the suspect into custody without incident. The vehicle was returned to the owner without damage. The suspect was transported to the Texas County Jail.

In total, police handled two accidents, three animal complaints, two civil matters, two juvenile matters, one peace disturbance, one stealing/theft incident, two suspicious activity incidents, assisted other agencies six times, gave one private escort and made one warrant arrest.