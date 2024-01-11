The Missouri Department of Transportation will take over a Sherrill Township that has fallen into despair.

Shafer Road is west of Licking and runs from U.S. 63 north of the city limits, past the George O. White State Forest Nursery, a major force for the community, and northward to the Phelps County line.

The 6.9-mile roadway improvements have been the subject of a petition drive, visits to the county commission, along with work by the township and state Rep. Bennie Cook, R-Houston.

The highway originally received an asphalt application in 1932 as the new U.S. 63. In July 1962, the state considered it no longer economically feasible to maintain. At that time, Sherrill Township took over the maintenance. In recent years, funding has become a problem.

After three months of no maintenance work, it now reverts to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. That occurred in mid-December.

MoDOT has not announced what will happen next. The Licking News first reported the development.