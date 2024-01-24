The 31st annual “Share a Heart Campaign” benefitting Springfield’s two Ronald McDonald House programs runs through Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Persons can donate $1, $5 or $20 for a heart at McDonald’s. With every heart donated, the contributor will have an opportunity to enter a social media contest holding their signed heart with the message, “I shared my heart #ForRMHCOzarks” for a chance to win one of four $250 Great Southern Bank Mastercard gift cards.

Feb. 12-18 is “Ronald McDonald House Week” across the Ozarks. Since 1988, when the first home opened, 15,700 families have been served, including 600 in 2023. Since opening, 596 Texas Countians have benefited, including 137 from Houston.

The Share a Heart Campaign raised more than $164,000 for Springfield’s Ronald McDonald Houses in 2023. Donations from the private sector provide 100% of the Ronald McDonald House operating expenses, which exceed $900,000 annually.

Among those benefiting last year was the Walker family from Texas County. Hadley was born at 37 weeks and one day by C-Section. She had respiratory distress and fluid in her lungs.

Hadley’s stay at the NICU was seven nights. “We were blessed to be able to stay at the Ronald McDonald House near Cox South. We live an hour and a half away from Springfield. Without the Ronald McDonald House, we would have had to commute or pay for a hotel room to be near our baby girl. Everyone welcomed us with open arms and treated us like family. Our room was completely stocked with everything we would need during our stay, like bedding, bathroom soap, lotion, shampoo and conditioner, towels, toilet paper, etc. The kitchen was stocked with everything we could need from nightly dinners to prepare to late-night snacks when we returned from the NICU,” McKenzie Walker wrote.

“Our oldest daughter was able to stay with us in our room making this difficult time not as difficult. Being away from our oldest was very hard and thanks to the Ronald McDonald House, Delaney was able to snuggle tight with her mom and dad, while being there for her baby sister in the NICU. We honestly could not put into words the love, kindness and hospitality we were shown during such a difficult time for our family. The Ronald McDonald House will always hold a very special place in our hearts.”