As we close out 2023, I hope everyone had a chance to enjoy the Christmas season and have a safe New Years celebration.

In the first week of December, I had the chance to help out with a couple of local Christmas parades on traffic control details. Most of the time, the administrative tasks to manage the sheriff’s office requires me to spend a lot of time in the office, however, I like to get out and help the police departments with the parades. It’s fun to see the community involvement and the holiday spirit.

The first weekend of December also saw a critical incident take place in Licking with a house explosion. Texas County deputies responded to assist Licking police officers and firefighters at the scene. I have nearly a daily conversation with at least one of the police chiefs in the county, and we all work together very well. Along those same lines, I attended an emergency management planning meeting at South Central Correctional Center with other law enforcement agencies to discuss what resources were available to respond to incidents involving the prison.

For the first half of December, domestic disturbances and thefts dominated the list of reports generated by deputies. Unfortunately, we have taken reports of computer scams that have resulted in identity theft and the loss of money exceeding $40,000. These particular types of scams are “blackmail” scams. The scammer alleges that someone has accessed illegal content or that someone else has hacked their computer and used it to access illegal content.

A similar scam is that the scammer has accessed personal information or photographs on the victim’s computer and threatens to post that content on the web or alter it to embarrass the victim. After the scammer has scared the victim, they demand some form of payment to either fix the problem or to not follow through on the threat. They often demand payment in a form that is very hard for law enforcement to track or if it is traceable it reaches outside the United States. If anyone encounters this type of message and you aren’t sure what to do, please immediately call dispatch and ask to speak to a deputy or other law enforcement officer about the situation.

On Dec. 16, law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS, dispatchers, corrections officers and other first responders took time out of their Saturday for the annual “Shop with a Hero” event at Houston Walmart. This year was a record year for the event as donations exceeded $31,000. There are so many individuals, businesses, clubs and other organizations that help raise money for this event. I want to personally thank everyone that contributed. One child that I took shopping at the event told me this was the best Christmas he had ever had. That’s what it is all about, and a great reminder to be thankful for all the blessings we have.

The county has been notified that the jail was awarded a grant from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that I had applied for. The grant will provide up to $160,000 for several projects in the jail and does not require matching funds. The projects include replacing the washers and dryers, replacing the hot water heater, purchasing a vacuum sealer for inmate property storage and the purchase of latex gloves. The Texas County Justice Center is a great asset to the county, but at 14 years old, some of the original equipment is nearing the time to be replaced.

Some observant citizens and solid law enforcement work led to the arrest of a man from Iowa for burglary and drug possession in the area of County Line Road near Dunn. A citizen had reported a suspicious vehicle on County Line Road two days prior to the arrest. The vehicle left before deputies arrived that night. A couple of days later deputies responded to a trespass complaint in the area, and made a traffic stop on the same vehicle. Stolen property and drugs were found in the truck leading to his arrest for breaking into two residences on County Line Road.