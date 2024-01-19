Stephen Roy Meyer, son of Roy and JoAnn Meyer, was born April 11, 1962 and departed this earth Jan. 17, 2024.

Steve was born in St. Louis, Mo. and moved to Raymondville, Mo. in 1972. At an early age he developed a love for music which stayed with him his whole life. After graduating from Southeast Missouri State University, he traveled around the U.S. and Canada in different bands which finally ended him up in Portland, Ore. He loved this place so much that he went on to create a life for himself there, making friends and bonds that would last a lifetime.

Steve enjoyed many activities such as biking, hiking, kayaking and going to the beach, but he mostly enjoyed hanging out at home entertaining friends with food, laughter and good times. He was a very caring individual who wouldn’t think twice about taking someone in and helping them out. Steve finally retired and moved back to his hometown in 2022 to be close to his family. Again, he enjoyed entertaining new friends, coming up with new Keto recipes, which he always shared around town and rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs. Steve’s laughter was contagious and will be missed by all.

Preceding Steve in death were both of his parents.

Survivors include his sister, Chris Nickels; nephew, Aaron Davis; great-nephew, Brantly Davis; along with his extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure and Steve will definitely be treasured by us all.

A visitation for Steve will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at Evans Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 in Boone Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Boone Creek Cemetery in memory of Steve. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

