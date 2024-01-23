A Summersville High School senior was presented with a $500 scholarship during a Jan. 20 banquet of the Current River Callers chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Hailey Michel received the award.

Organizers said she has a great love of the outdoors and hunting and believes it is important to preserve this heritage for future generations. This scholarship is set up to ensure the NWTF has the dedicated conservationists needed in the future.

Applicants for the scholarship are judged on their scholastic achievements, leadership abilities, community involvement and commitment to conservation. Her application will be submitted to the state for a chance to win at least $1,000 in additional scholarship money. State winners then have a chance at the national scholarship worth $10,000.