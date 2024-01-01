The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced Friday that it has awarded a total of more than $7.9 million through the second round of the Cell Towers Grant Program.

USCOC of Greater Missouri LLC, whose parent is U.S. Cellular Corp., has Texas County listed for improvements. In all, four projects were awarded totaling almost $2.05 million. The U.S. Cellular counties are: Marion, Ralls, Adair, Knox, Macon, Pulaski and Texas counties.

PROJECTS

Grants will be awarded to 14 projects to construct new towers that provide quality cellular service and greater 911 connectivity to high-cost areas. The program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), is focused on investing in the expansion of cellular service statewide.

“This second round of funding awarded through the Cell Towers Grant Program will further promote economic growth and public safety statewide,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “As we continue to improve Missouri’s critical infrastructure, including cellular service, we appreciate the efforts of the Office of Broadband Development. As a result of this program, thousands of locations lacking adequate coverage will now receive quality, reliable cellular connectivity.”

Projects receiving funds through the Cell Towers Grant Program’s second round are expected to serve more than 18,000 high-need locations that previously lacked quality cellular service. The program, administered by DED’s Office of Broadband Development, was launched in May 2023 and awarded competitive grants to applicants who also contributed private funding in addition to grant funds. Each project awarded through this round will result in the construction of one cellular tower, for a total of 14 new towers built statewide.

DED opened the second round of funding through the Cell Towers Grant Program on Oct. 20. The entirety of the $20 million appropriated by Parson and the Missouri General Assembly has now been awarded to eligible providers and tower owners for the construction of new towers.

“We’re thrilled to have awarded all of the $20 million available through the Cell Towers Grant Program,” said BJ Tanksley, director of the Office of Broadband Development. “While there remains plenty of work to be done, today’s announcement is a major step forward in enhancing cellular coverage to the hardest-to-serve areas of our state. Our team is as committed as ever to ensuring we build on progress made and meet our goal of connecting all Missourians.”