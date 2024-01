Texas County hunters finished in third place in the deer season that ended on Monday, Jan. 15, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

Hunters harvested 6,181 deer in the county. That’s up from last year’s 4,700.

The breakdown in the county: 2,543 (antlered deer), 510 (button bucks) and 3,136 (does)

Top county in the state was Franklin with 7,395; and Howell with 6,346.

Other leaders in the state: Callaway (5,762), Jefferson (5,756), Pike (4,843) Macon (4,746) and Benton (4,687).