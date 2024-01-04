Texas County’s unemployment rate was down in November 2023 from the previous month, the Missouri Department of Economic Development reported.

In November, the rate was three and six-tenths percent. That is down four-tenths of a percentage point from October.

According to the department, the county’s total labor force was 9,134 and employed was 8,804. (Total unemployed – 330)

Other counties and their jobless rates: Howell (3.6), Douglas (3), Wright (3.3), Laclede (3.4), Pulaski (3.4), Phelps (2.9), Dent (3.3) and Shannon (4.5).