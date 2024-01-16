As January continues, I have two words for you: “It’s cold!”

All Texas County Library branches have plenty of new books for you to check out for those cold days when it is just not easy to get out.

New to the Houston shelves: “Death at a Scottish Wedding” by Lucy Connely, “The Collected Regrets of Clover” by Mikki Brammer, and “Holmes, Marple, & Poe” by James Patterson and Brian Sitts.

And as it continues to stay cold, please call or go to the library Facebook page to make sure the libraries are open before you venture out to see us.

We continue, for the month of January only, Texas County Library branches going “fine free.” This means if you have overdue items that you have not checked in due to the fines, January is the month to return them and have your fines waived. This does not include waiving lost collection fines or damaged books.

Our Houston branch is looking for “Friends” to be a part of our “Friends of the Library” group. The time commitment is very light and to learn more just contact me at 417-967-2258.

All Texas County libraries have story times each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, appropriate for all ages. The librarians love to read and do crafts with your kiddos. Call your local branch for days and times, or go to our website and view our calendar. There are also LEGOS and STEM kits the kids can enjoy any day of the week.

The Houston branch has gently used books for sale year round. The proceeds go towards new books!

We provide several services such as copies, faxes, scanning, WIFI and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

Houston Library is the main branch of Texas County Library and located at 117 W. Walnut Street. Business hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Library staff is Tiffany Davy, Del Hicks and Darnella Robbins. Check out our webpage at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or call the library at 417-967-2258. Email is TexasCountyLibrary@gmail.com. Be sure and LIKE our Texas County Library Facebook page!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.