A town hall planned Thursday at St. Robert related to hour changes to two Fort Leonard Wood gates has been postponed, an organizer said Monday.

It is being rescheduled with Missouri Reps. Bill Hardwick, Rep. Bennie Cook and Fort Leonard Wood.

A new date, time and location will be announced soon, said Molly Houser, an organizer.