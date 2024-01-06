A town hall meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, to discuss a recently announced decision to limit access hours to the south and west gates of Fort Leonard Wood.

The event is at the St. Robert Community Center, 114 J.H. Williamson Dr.

Organizers said there will be updates from community leaders, emergency services and law enforcement.

The south gate hours will be open from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. while the west gate hours will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting on Feb. 1, according to an earlier announcement by Fort Leonard Wood.