A trailer fire near a state weight station injured a driver when a tire exploded, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The trailer being towed by a 2001 Western Star Truck and operated by William J. Shannon, 70, of Theodosia, caught fire while traveling down U.S. 63 about three miles north of Willow Springs.

Troopers said the driver stopped the vehicle and attempted to extinguish the fire. A tire on the trailer exploded and struck Shannon.

Shannon was taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains with minor injuries after the Jan. 1 accident, the patrol said.

Three highway patrol officers were at the site.