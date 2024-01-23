Two Cabool residents received moderate injuries Tuesday morning in a crash on Gravel Point Road six miles north of their hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

MSgt. Dale Pounds said an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet 3500 driven by Frank Chapman, 61, struck a patch of ice, lost control and overturned. The men were responding to an overturned vehicle call.

Chapman and a passenger, William Tucker, 18, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The vehicle was totaled. Both were wearing seat belts.