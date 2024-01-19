Virginia Marina (Brightman) Finn, long-time resident of Raymondville, Mo., passed away Dec. 29, 2023. Virginia was born on Nov. 28, 1956 in Wiesbaden, Germany, to Dennis and Frieda Brightman.

Virginia moved to Houston, Mo. with her mother Frieda, father Dennis, brother David, and sisters Denise, Melinda, and Renee, in the early 1960’s, and was raised in Houston. She moved to Raymondville in the early 1980’s where she raised her three children, Timothy Sullins, Shannon Sullins and Misty Finn. She left her home in Raymondville in 2019 to live with her daughter in the central valley of California.

She is preceded in death by her father, mother, sisters Claudia and Melinda, twin brothers Larry and Gary and her long-term companion Jimmie Conley. She is survived by her brother David, sisters Denise and Renee, son Timothy, daughters Shannon and Misty, and seven grandchildren who she loved dearly.

She passed away peacefully at home at the age of 67, surrounded by her loved ones and beloved cats from complications of skin-cancer.

