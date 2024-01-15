Walter “Keith” Sillyman, age 77, passed away Jan. 13, 2024 in Springfield, Mo. Born Aug. 3, 1946 to Walter and Elsie Sillyman.

Keith is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Delmar, Dale and Doyle Sillyman; and sister-in-law, Shirley Sillyman.

Keith is survived by his wife, Sandy Sillyman; one son, Sheldon Sillyman and wife Elaine Cuddihee; three daughters, Lisa Sillyman, Cindy Dereu and husband Brian, and Tammy Mayfield and husband David; grandchildren, Josh Maybry and wife Lindsey, Megan Hewerton and husband Kyle, Dakota Sillyman and wife Abbie, Dustin Mayfield and wife Girlie “Kinzie”, Landon Sillyman, Skyelar Sillyman, Beth Morales and husband Axel, and Cody Nichols; great-grandbabies, Zebidiah, Nathaniel, Collyns, and Gideon Howerton, Kira, Scarlett, Pearl, and Claire Mabry; sisters, Vera Epperson, and Annabelle Ward and husband Charles; brother, Jerry Sillyman; and a host of nieces and one nephew, Joe, cousins, and best friend Onita Bingman.

Keith was born in Bucyrus, Mo. and graduated from Houston High School in 1964. He spent most of his career selling in the food industry and specifically chicken for RC Sales. He was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals (baseball and football), NASCAR (Dale Jr.) and the Kansas City Chiefs. He was an avid card player and enjoyed reading Clive Cusssler books. He would often spend time fishing and floating the Piney River from Dog’s Bluff to Mineral Springs. He loved to support his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids in all of their sports activities. As a young man, he was into cars and motorcycles. Keith will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation for Walter took place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service took place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 at Evans Funeral Home. Interment followed in Emery Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

