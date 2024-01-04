Wayneth J. Jackson, age 74, of Atlanta, Ga. passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 29, 2023.

Born in Tyrone, Mo., Wayneth graduated from Summersville High School and completed college coursework at Southwest Missouri State. During her youth, Wayneth’s family spent time in southwest Florida and, as a young adult, she decided to relocate to the sunshine state which became her home for over 40 years. She also enjoyed a long and successful career with the telephone company.

Wayneth loved spending time with her family and friends; she always pursued an active lifestyle by playing sports, clogging, gardening, fishing and walking the family dogs. She met her husband, Robert Jackson, while playing recreational softball. On the weekends, the pair could be found cheering on her favorite football teams, the Florida Gators and Kansas City Chiefs or gathering neighbors for a lively ping pong tournament. In 2022, Wayneth enthusiastically welcomed her only grandchild, who quickly became the apple of her eye. There wasn’t anyone who could make her granddaughter laugh quite like Grandma Wayneth.

Wayneth is survived by her daughter, Casey and Casey’s family; her sister, Linda and Linda’s sons, Monte, Bryant and Brent and their families; along with many family members and great friends to cherish her memory.

Wayneth’s husband, Robert Jackson, and her parents, Wayne and Nadine Erwin, preceded her in death.

Her infectious joy, witty sense of humor and vibrant approach to life will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Celebration of Life will be held at noon Jan. 20, 2024 at Ozark Baptist Church in Houston.

