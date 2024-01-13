This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

•The Houston United Methodist Church and the Raymondville United Methodist Church will cancel all Sunday services due to the extremely cold temperatures. Join Pastor Eddie and Cindy at 11 a.m. on the Houston United Methodist Church Facebook page for a short devotion.

•Due to the extreme low temperatures and wind chills forecast tomorrow, all services have been canceled Sunday at First Baptist Church, Houston.

•There is no Saturday school at the Houston School District.

•The Houston Senior Center’s chili chasin’ chilly lunch has been postponed until Jan. 27 due to weather.

GOVERNOR ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER

Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather, especially extreme cold temperatures expected to impact the state starting this weekend. The order waives certain hours of service requirements for commercial vehicles transporting residential heating fuel and activates the Missouri National Guard for state and local response efforts, if needed.

