This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

•Thayer girls BB tourney first round postponed to Thursday, second round to Saturday, final TBA.

•Today’s Houston Community Foundation Boys Basketball Tournament first-round games postponed, hopefully to Tuesday.

•Raymondville School will not be in session Monday (AMI Day One) and school is canceled at Summersville (AMI Day Two). Some county districts already had the day off because of the Martin Luther King holiday.

• The Cabool Lady Bulldog Classic is canceled for Monday, Jan. 15 due to inclement weather. Monday’s schedule will be played Tuesday.

TRAVEL

Need travel conditions? Try here.

Send your weather announcements to news@houstonherald.com.