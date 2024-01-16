This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

•Tuesday’s Houston Community Foundation boys hoops tourney games are postponed. Tourney will be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Here is the revised bracket:

•The Lady Bulldog Classic has been moved to play first round on Wednesday, January 17, due to the weather. There will be no games tomorrow (Tuesday, January 16).

•Texas County Technical College will not be in session on Tuesday.

•The CBCO Blood Drive at Cabool scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed. A new date is to be announced.

•There will be no school Tuesday at Success, Cabool (It is AMI Day Two) and Houston. School is called off Tuesday at Plato, but the daycare will be open. Students will be absent from classrooms at Raymondville on Tuesday. It is AMI Day Two. Classes are canceled at Summerville. It is AMI Day Three.

•Thayer girls BB tourney first round postponed to Thursday, second round to Saturday, final TBA.

TRAVEL

Need travel conditions? Try here.

Send your weather announcements to news@houstonherald.com.