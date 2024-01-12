•There will be no school Friday at Plato and the daycare is closed, as well as Success and Cabool (AMI, day one).

•Due to forecasted weather, an early, staggered release for non-mission essential personnel at Fort Leonard Wood, as previously identified by supervisors, is authorized for Friday, Jan. 12:

•10:30 a.m., personnel who reside 30 miles or more from Fort Leonard Wood,

•11 a.m., personnel who reside 20 to 29 miles

•11:30 a.m., personnel who reside 10 to 19 miles

•12 p.m., personnel who reside less than 10 miles

•12:30 p.m., personnel who reside on the installation.

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS FROM FORT LEONARD WOOD

•Appointments at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital currently scheduled after 11 a.m., Jan. 12, will be rescheduled. The Emergency Department remains open 24/7. Call the hospital line at 1.866.299.4234 for additional recorded information about hospital service closures.

•The Commissary will close at 1 p.m., Jan. 12.

•The Main Exchange and Exchange Mini-Mall will close at 4 p.m., Jan. 12, and the South and North shoppettes will close at 5 p.m.

GOVERNOR ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER

Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather, especially extreme cold temperatures expected to impact the state starting this weekend. The order waives certain hours of service requirements for commercial vehicles transporting residential heating fuel and activates the Missouri National Guard for state and local response efforts, if needed.

TRAVEL

