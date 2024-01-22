This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Reported closings:

•Due to forecasted severe weather, normal operations on Fort Leonard Wood for Monday, Jan. 22, have been suspended for all personnel who are not critical and or essential — as previously identified by supervisors. Appointments at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital scheduled for Monday, Jan. 22, will be rescheduled. The Main Exchange will be closed, and the North and South shoppettes will open at 1 p.m. and close at their normal times.

•With the threat of inclement weather, several school districts will not be in session on Monday: Houston, Licking, Plato, Raymondville, Success and Summersville. (Cabool does not normally meet on Mondays).

•Texas County Technical College, Houston, will be closed.

•There will be no classes Monday at Missouri State University-West Plains.