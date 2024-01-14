This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The National Weather Service said there will be dangerous cold Sunday, with wind chills of -10 to -25 degrees through this weekend into early next week.

Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are in effect through noon Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Missouri from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday. The main concern is 1-2 inches. There will be minor impacts across southern Missouri.

Light to moderate snow will develop and move west to east across south-central Missouri. Accumulations of 1-2 inches with higher totals along the Arkansas border are predicted. It says there will be little impact in this area.