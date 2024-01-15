This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Dangerously cold overnight wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees will continue through Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said today.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday.

Be careful out there: Impacts to travel will continue from Sunday’s snowfall. This includes some snow-covered roads and some slick spots.

On Monday morning, U.S. 63 in Texas County was shown by MoDOT as mostly clear.