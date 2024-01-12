This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The National Weather Service says there will be two rounds of winter weather that will occur over the weekend. The first is ongoing today. The next will occur late Sunday into early Monday.

Here is what to expect:

➔ Minor to moderate road impacts are possible today. On Sunday, at least minor road impacts are possible, especially south of I-44.

➔ Low temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below normal likely today through Tuesday.

➔ Dangerous wind chills -15 to -30 degrees are likely Sunday morning, Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

There will be rapidly falling temperatures this morning that will cause wet roads to freeze very quickly, it said.

➔ The morning commute may be hazardous.

➔ Light snow accumulation expected across much of the area.

➔ Wind gusts as high as 45 mph and wind chills in the single digits.