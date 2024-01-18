This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A Wind Chill Advisory went into effect Thursday night through noon Saturday as another round of very cold air moves in, the National Weather Service said.

It is monitoring increasing chances for freezing rain Sunday night into Monday morning.

Overnight lows in the single digits and wind chills around -5 to -15 are predicted, it said.

