One of the most unique and interesting things about the English language is the huge number of old sayings (or idioms) that constantly show up in everyday conversation.

While it’s not always possible to determine where these seemingly arbitrary phrases and words originated, it is always fun to delve into the possibilities. Here’s a look at another handful.

•Don’t rock the boat.

Of course, this is a reference to disturbing a situation or otherwise causing trouble.

The term is a classic example of one with a current meaning that’s pretty much opposite of its original meaning.

The original “rocking” of a boat meant to add stability via large stones were often were added and removed from ships as needed to help balance cargo, supplies, crew size and other items – hence the term “to rock the boat.”

The modern use of the term is attributed to politician and public speaker William Jennings Bryan from Nebraska, who unsuccessfully ran for president three times. In a speech in 1914, he said, “The man who rocks the boat ought to be stoned when he gets back on shore.”

•Too many irons in the fire.

A person facing this kind of circumstance is spread thin, with too many commitments or activities to juggle at once.

The expression dates back to the mid 1500s and comes from the trade of blacksmithing. Basically, if a blacksmith attempts to heat too many pieces of iron in a fire at once, it cools the fire and none of the pieces will heat properly.

•Too many cooks in the kitchen.

As we know, when this is happening, there are more people trying to contribute to, or perhaps lead, a discussion or activity.

While the concept is likely even older and the phrase’s actual origin is difficult to determine, the author of a book from 1785 called “A Seventh Essay on Free Trade and Finance,” wrote “This one would think was grounded on natural fitness, for we find it holds true in all human affairs, from a house too full of servants, a field with too many reapers, a town-meeting of too many people, a kitchen with too many cooks, a committee of too many members.”

•On the ball.

When we think someone is doing a good job of something, it’s not unusual for us to say this about them.

The phrase became familiar in the early days of baseball when people would tell the batter to “keep their eye on the ball” if they wanted to hit it.

•Rain check.

We know that if we take one of these, we’re postponing a meeting or activity until a future time.

It comes from baseball again, as in the 1800s, spectators who attended a game that was canceled or postponed due to weather could receive a check to attend a future game at no extra charge.

•Rack your brain.

It’s well known that doing this means trying hard to recall or think of something.

The word “rack” comes from the Old English word “recken,” meaning to stretch out, and similar terms, like “rack your wit,” date back to the 1500s.

And of course, the rack was an infamous contraption in torture chambers that was known to do some stretching.

•Whopping.

This word can actually be found in the dictionary and be used to signify both a large amount of something or a very large example of something.

Its first use as an adjective can be found as far back as the early 1600s, but where it came from is a bit of a mystery.

•Heyday.

As we know, when a person (or even animal) is having this, they’re experiencing a period of doing something extremely well.

The expression comes from the old Germanic word “heyda,” which had a meaning similar to “hurrah.” It first appeared in English in the 1500s.

•Let someone off the hook.

Obviously, when we do this, we absolve someone of blame or responsibility for something negative.

It’s a fishing phrase that originated in the mid-1800s and simply refers to a fish freeing itself from a hook and subsequently avoiding being caught.

•Silver lining.

Used to denote optimism and that something good will come from something bad, the term was coined by poet John Milton in 1634.

The longer version, “every cloud has a silver lining,” is a metaphor comparing the silvery, shining edges of a cloud backlit by the Sun or the Moon to an unseen silver lining for the back of the cloud.

So there you go. And considering how many old sayings and idioms exist, this series isn’t likely in any danger of finding more material.

