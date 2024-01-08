Wilma Vearleen Liley, 87, was born April 6, 1936, in Shook, Mo. to Bert and Bertha (Fawbush) Richmann. She passed away on Jan. 5, 2024, in West Plains, Mo.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Liley; son, Terry Dees; grandson, Ricky Gunnels; granddaughter, Taylor Dees; three sisters, Eula, Dora and Zella; and two brothers O’Dell and Alvie.

She is survived by Rick (Sonya) Gunnels and grandchild, April Gunnels (Dexter, Mo.); Cheryl (Mike) Kneir and grandchildren, Justin, Amber and Blake (Poplar Bluff, Mo.); Ken (Annette) Liley and grandchildren, Joe, Ben and Matt (Medford, Okla.); Vickie (Gary) McBay and grandchildren, Owen and Adam (Huggins, Mo.); Shelia (Tammy) Fortner and grandchildren, Audry, Caitlin and Brittney (Republic, Mo.); Rhonda Liley and grandchild, Andrew (West Plains); Ed (Pam) Liley and grandchildren, Kaylee, Kelsey and Piper (Goodman, Mo.); Cindy (Ben) Roberts and grandchildren, Chance, Vince, Chris, Christina and Katie (Fayette, Mo.); grandsons, Spencer Dees (Texas) and Shawn Farmen (Nebraska); Brother Ivan (Donna) Richmann and children, Barry and Lisa (Poplar Bluff); 34 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Vearleen Liley grew up in Wappapello, Mo. and graduated from Rombauer High School in 1954.

She loved working in the garden and making quilts for her children and grandchildren. Anyone that received one of her quilts regarded it as a very special gift, knowing that it was made with love and care from her heart.

Vearleen’s hobbies included gardening, cooking, quilting and crocheting. Throughout her life, she had several occupations she enjoyed, such as working with Riverway Support System and being on the board at No. 1 Church Cemetery in Huggins.

Vearleen Liley was a very devoted military wife, mother and grandmother with strong family values. She was an avid Saint Louis Cardinal fan. She was always looking for ways to help her family and friends and gave her support to the Disabled American Veterans, she will truly be missed by all that knew and loved her.

A visitation for Vearleen was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tom Gritts officiating. Interment followed at Number 1 Cemetery in Huggins. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Memorial contributions in Vearleen’s name may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

