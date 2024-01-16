Wintry weather has wreaked havoc lately on the Houston High School boys basketball team’s schedule.

Last week, the Tigers were supposed to play at Norwood on Tuesday and host Salem in the season’s first South Central Association conference matchup, but both contests were canceled due to wintry conditions. The Salem game (which includes Hoop Queen ceremonies) is now set for next Thursday (Jan. 25).

This week, The Tigers (1-8) were scheduled to face Cabool on Monday in Tiger Fieldhouse in a first round matchup in the third annual Houston Community Foundation Boys Varsity Basketball Tournament, but weather eliminated any games that day and Tuesday.

Houston is seeded seventh and Cabool second in the event’s 8-team bracket. Other teams in the field include No. 1 Bakersfield, No. 3 Salem, No. 4 Couch, No. 5 Summersville, No. 6 Fordland and No. 8 Koshkonong.

First round games are now set for Thursday (Jan. 18), while other matchups will be contested Friday and Saturday, with the tournament championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 20).

Next week, the Tigers host Laquey on Tuesday and travel to Bourbon on Friday. Houston’s next home game is set for Feb. 13 against Ava.