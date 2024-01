An investigation by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department has led to felony charges against a Mountain Grove woman, authorities said.

Larrisa Saldan, who was born in 1992, is charged with third-degree domestic assault, a felony.

A deputy said he arrived at a residence to find a red mark on the left side of the victim’s face. The victim was supposed to take Saldan to town, according to a report. Bond is set at $1,000 cash only bond.