As most Texas County schools get ready to launch next week, COVID-19 cases are rising locally.

The Texas County Health Department reported Friday another 47 more positive cases in the last two days. The number since Aug. 14 totals 97. (Of those 97, there are 11 cases where a resident had been vaccinated).

There are 94 positive cases isolated at home, and seven are hospitalized Friday. The death rate in the county remains unchanged at 34 since Thursday.