This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

These locations in Texas County have access to COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are the locations:

•TCMH Mountain Grove Clinic, 417-926-1770

•TCMH Licking Clinic, 573-674-3011

•Missouri Ozarks Community Health Clinic, Houston and Cabool (417-967-0772

or 417-962-5422)

•Walmart Pharmacy, Houston (417-967-4521)

•Rinne Pharmacy, Licking (573-674-2995)

•Forbes Walgreen Pharmacy, Houston (417-967-3315)

•Texas County Health Department, Houston (417-967-4131)

Phelps Health and Texas County Memorial Hospital will hold a vaccination

clinic from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 19) at the Licking FEMA gym. It is

for anyone in the Licking or Raymondville community, ages 12 or older. There is

no charge. Any child below the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or

legal guardian. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.