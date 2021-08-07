virus artwork
There are 98 isolated at home, the Texas County Health Department said Friday.

Texas County recorded an additional 106 positive COVID-19 cases Saturday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 6, the Texas County Health Department reported.

Of those cases, nine had been vaccinated. The death toll rose by one to 29.

There are 98 people isolated at home and eight hospitalized. Of the 2,385 cases recorded since the pandemic began, 32 had been vaccinated.

Latest vaccination numbers

