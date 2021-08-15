This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.
New data shows that vaccinations totaled about 400 in the county over the last seven days, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Sunday.
About 23.3 percent of the population— 5,924 — is now completely vaccinated. Nearly 29 percent — 7,335 — have initiated the process.
Here are area vaccine locations:
•TCMH Mountain Grove Clinic, 417-926-1770
•TCMH Licking Clinic, 573-674-3011
•Missouri Ozarks Community Health Clinic, Houston and Cabool
•Walmart Pharmacy, Houston
•Rinne’s Pharmacy, Licking
•Forbes Walgreen Pharmacy, Houston
•Texas County Health Department, Houston
Phelps Health and Texas County Memorial Hospital will hold a vaccination clinic from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 19) at the Licking FEMA gym. It is for anyone in the Licking or Raymondville community, ages 12 or older. There is no charge. Any child below the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.
