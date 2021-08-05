This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

About 22.1 percent in Texas County are completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Thursday.

The state’s rate is 41.6 percent.

VACCINE ARRIVES Moderna vaccine arrives at county health department The Texas County Health Department announced it has received a shipment of Moderna vaccine.

Through Aug. 2 in Texas County, 7,033 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 5,625 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 391 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston, Cabool and Licking, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri through Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 22.1 percent; Phelps, 32.2; Dent, 20.9; Shannon, 19.7; Howell, 20.6; Douglas, 16.8; Wright, 24.2; Laclede, 25.6; and Pulaski, 13.1.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 27.7 percent; Phelps, 37.4; Dent, 21.7; Shannon, 25.5; Howell, 28.7; Douglas, 21.7; Wright, 31.6; Laclede, 32; and Pulaski, 17.