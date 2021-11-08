This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Missouri Department of Conservation encourages deer hunters to share their harvest. Missouri’s Share the Harvest program helps deer hunters donate venison to those in need. To participate, take harvested deer to an approved meat processor and let the processor know how much venison is to be donated.

Deer harvested within the Chronic Waste Disease (CWD) Management Zone may only be donated to approved processors in the Share the Harvest CWD Testing Program and must be tested for CWD to be accepted for donation. Deer that are sampled for CWD prior to delivery to the processor must have the MDC CWD barcode number when presented to the processor.

Participating processors will sample or collect the head from all other deer harvested in the CWD Management Zone.

Deer harvested outside of the CWD Management Zone may be donated to any Share the Harvest processor. Learn more online at mdc.mo.gov/share or from MDC’s 2021 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet.

There are four locations listed in Texas County.