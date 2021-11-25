Data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 187,967 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season, Nov. 13-23.

The total included 101,501 antlered bucks, 16,435 button bucks and 70,031 does.

Top harvest counties were Franklin with 4,144 deer harvested, Texas with 4,050, and Howell with 3,244.

Last year, hunters checked 177,769 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season, including 96,298 antlered bucks, 16,128 button bucks and 65,343 does.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

MDC reported two firearms-related hunting incidents during the November portion of the firearms deer season with both being non-fatal and self-inflicted.

Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season runs through Jan. 15. The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 26-28. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-12, followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 25 through Jan. 4, 2022.

Learn more about deer hunting in Missouri online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.