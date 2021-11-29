Share Your Christmas — which aids children in Texas County during the Christmas season — has begun collected donations from its headquarters on North U.S. 63 in Houston.

Generous residents step in with monetary contributions and fulfil wishes outlined in individual cases highlighted in the Houston Herald. An Angel Tree is in place at the Houston Walmart Supercenter on South Sam Houston Blvd., where people can select an angel off the tree that highlights needs.

Applications are taken at the Houston Lions Club basement, which serves as headquarters. The deadline is Friday, Dec. 10. Hours are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Program coordinator Pat Miller said donations of new or gently used clothing, shoes, toys, household items and bedding are needed. All sizes of clothing are accepted, but especially children’s. Financial contributions can be mailed to: Share Your Christmas, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483. For more information, call 417-217-1318 or 417-217-6595.

Here are cases 6-10:

Case No. 6

Some warm clothes, size 3-6 months, are needed for a 2-month-old baby boy. Some size 2 diapers would also be very much appreciated, also any baby toys appropriate for his age.

Case No. 7

Barbies or baby dolls are the Christmas wish of these two girls, ages 8 and 4. Size 8 winter clothes are needed for the 8 year old and size 4 shoes. Size 4T-5T clothes and size 13 kids shoes are needs of the 4-year-old girl. Some twin size bedding would also be very helpful for these children.

Case No. 8

This 2-year-old boy would like to get a wagon for his Christmas gift. He also needs size 3T pants, shirts and size 10 toddler shoes. His needs also include a winter coat.

Case No. 9

An 18-month-old boy needs a size 2T winter coat, some socks and warm clothes. He also needs a pair of shoes, size 5 toddler. His wish for Christmas is a toy he can ride on.

Case No. 10

A 12-year-old boy likes sports and being outdoors. He would enjoy a football or hunting related items. He wears medium men’s shirts, size 32×34 men’s jeans and size 9 men’s shoes. He needs a size medium men’s coat, as well.

Cases No.1 – Nov. 5 appeared in last week’s Herald. They are also highlighted at houstonherald.com. Search for “Share Your Christmas”