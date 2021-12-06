The deadline to apply for help through the annual Share Your Christmas program is Friday, Dec. 10. Donations are still being accepted for new and gently used items, said coordinator Pat Miller.

Toys for Tots collection boxes are located at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Dollar General and Taco Bell. Donations are distributed through Share Your Christmas.

Among those making donations to the program that assists children are: Merica Family Dental, Cabool; Peace Chapel Church, Upton; Bado Community Church and Evans Funeral Home and staff.

Here cases 11-15:

11. A 2-year-old girl is in need of size 3T clothing and size 6 toddler shoes. She would be happy to get any toys, but especially likes things that play music.

12. Two boys, ages 10 and 11, would like a remote control car or some Pokemon cards for their Christmas gift this year. The 10 year old needs size 10 slim jeans and size 10/12 shirts. Size 14/16 shirts and size 14 jeans are needed for the 11 year old. Both boys wear size 3 boys shoes. Socks and underwear are also needed for the boys.

13. The Christmas wish of this 10-year-old girl is some clothes for her “My Life Doll.” She is also in need of clothing, size 14/16 pants and tops, and size 3 shoes. Socks and underwear are also needed.

14. A 2-month-old baby boy needs warm sleepers size 3-6 months and blankets. And toys for his age would be appreciated.

15. This 10-year-old girl is in need of size 10/12 tops and pants and size 3 shoes. Her toy wish is a new doll or stuffed animal. Her 11-year-old sister needs size 3 junior pants, small junior tops and size 5 shoes. She would like some hair things or make-up. Both girls also need socks and winter coats.

An Angel Tree is at Houston Walmart Supercenter on South Sam Houston Blvd., where people can take an angel that highlights needs.

Applications are taken at the Houston Lions Club basement, which serves as headquarters. Hours are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Financial contributions can be mailed to: Share Your Christmas, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483. For more information, call 417-217-1318 or 417-217-6595.