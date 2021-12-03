The Texas County Health Department reported on Friday an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the county since Saturday.
It said 116 positive cases have been detected. Four are hospitalized. There are 108 isolated at home.
Of the 1,969 positive tests this year, 101 had been vaccinated.
The death count this year is 30.
COVID-19
Resources for vaccines, testing offered by state
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released a guide to resources associated with COVID-19, including about vaccines. It encourages Texas County residents, if that have not, to get vaccinated
Omicron arrives to Missouri, state says
The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) announced the state’s first case Friday of the SARS-CoV-2 variant named Omicron.