Two inmates died Thursday at Licking’s South Central Correctional Center at Licking.

Terrell Dawson, 42, was pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m.

He was serving two life terms for two counts of first-degree murder, two 99-year sentences for two counts of armed criminal action, two 15-year sentences for kidnapping and first-degree burglary from Buchanan County and a five-year sentence for violence to an inmate while residing at the prison.

Dawson had been in prison since October 2002.

An autopsy will be conducted.

Roy Sinden, 64, was pronounced dead at 3:42 a.m.

He was serving a 10-year sentence for DWI from Boone County. He had been in prison since December 2016.

He died of apparent natural causes, authorities said.