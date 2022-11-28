Share Your Christmas, the holiday drive that helps children in Texas County, will continue to take applications through next Thursday, Dec. 8.

Applications are taken at the Houston Lions Club Den basement on North U.S. 63. Hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Persons can take an angel off a tree that details needs at Houston Walmart Supercenter on South Sam Houston Blvd.

Pat Miller, coordinator, said the campaign is gladly accepting donations of new or gently used clothing and shoes in all sizes. A special need is children’s clothing and coats. Any household items would be appreciated, especially needed is all kinds and sizes of bedding.

For more information call Miller at 417-217-1318 or Angie Quinlan at 417-217-6595. Monetary donations can be sent to Share Your Christmas, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483.

Cases 6-10

6. This little 4-year-old girl loves Paw Patrol and Blues Clues. Her clothing needs are size 5T pants and shirts and size 9 toddler shoes. Her 2-year-old brother would love some books or learning toys. He needs size 3T clothing and especially needs size 7 toddler shoes and socks.

7. A 12-year-old girl needs size small junior tops and size 5 junior pants. Shoes are needed also, size 7 women’s. She would love some new clothes, a twin size sheet set and a bath set or lotions.

8. Size 12 month clothing is needed for this 1-year-old boy and size 5 infant shoes. He would enjoy any toys for his age, especially musical ones.

9. LOL dolls are the Christmas wish of this 4-year-old girl. She wears size 7 clothing and size 12 kids shoes. Her 8-year-old sister needs size 14 pants and shirts and size 3 shoes. Her gift wish is for some craft kits. Their 9-year-old brother is hoping to get a remote control car and needs size 12 boys jeans, size 14 shirts and size 5 boys shoes.

10. A fishing vest or some Legos is what this 12-year-old boy is hoping to get for Christmas. He needs size 14/16 boys shirts and size 14 boys jeans. Size 7 men’s shoes are also needed. A twin size comforter for his bed would also be very much appreciated.