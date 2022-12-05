The Christmas campaign that aids children continues to accept donations.

Share Your Christmas, the holiday drive that helps children to have a brighter holiday in Texas County, operates from the Houston Lions Club Den basement on North U.S. 63 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The application cutoff is today (Thursday, Dec. 8)

Persons also can take an angel off a tree at Houston Walmart Supercenter that details case needs.

Pat Miller, coordinator, said the campaign is gladly accepting donations of new or gently used clothing and shoes in all sizes. A special need is children’s clothing and coats. Any household items would be appreciated, especially needed is all kinds and sizes of bedding.

“Donations of good used items have been great, but we still can use more, especially children’s clothing and coats. We also have many families in need of warm quilts and blankets,” Miller said. For more information, contact Pat Miller at 417-217-1318 or Angie Quinlan at 417-217-6595.

Cases 12-15

12. Some Legos is the Christmas wish of both these children, a boy age 10 and a girl that’s 11. The girl needs size 12 girls clothing and size 14 boys jeans and shirts are needed for her brother. Both children wear size 3 shoes and need winter coats. The family is very much in need of warm full size blankets or quilts.

13. Two little girls, ages 5 and 2, would like a new baby doll or any kind of doll accessories. The 5 year old needs size 5T pants and shirts and size 11 shoes. Size 18 month clothing is needed for the 2 year old and size 4T toddler shoes. Size 4 diapers would be appreciated, as well.

14. This 4-year-old girl would like to get some Frozen toys for Christmas this year. Clothing needs are size 5T pants and shirts. She also needs a winter coat, socks and underwear.

15. Three girls, ages 14, 12 and 11 are very much in need of jeans and shirts for school. Junior size 7 and 5 jeans and size medium junior shirts are needed for the 14 and 12 year old. Size 14/16 jeans and shirts are needed for the 11-year-old girl. Shoe sizes needed are 7 and 6 in women’s and size 4 girls. They would enjoy some nail polish, hair accessories or make up items.

Among those donating or adopting families: Merica Family Dental, Cabool; Progressive Ozark Bank – Licking branch, Community Crossroads Church, Blue Heaven Club, Peace Chapel Church, Route 63 Car Club and Toys for Tots collection boxes located at Dollar General in Houston, Taco Bell and Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

A rundown of previous cases is available in past Houston Herald issues and online.