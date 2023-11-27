Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Nov. 15 – Nov. 16 meeting.

Members:

Met with Mike Scott, BPJ Insurance, on employee health insurance for 2024. The commission elected to stay with United Healthcare, with the premiums and benefits remaining the same as in 2023.

Received a phone call from Dan Cavender, BPJ Insurance, to discuss county liability insurance.

Reviewed a sunshine request from “Corruption Cripples” pertaining to Pierce Township. The county clerk will send a response that the commission has received the request and will respond soon.

Reviewed an agreement for autopsy services from Greene County. The subject was tabled until further discussion.

Received a phone call from Sarah Callahan, SCOCOG, on a grant agreement for PWSD #1.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

George Sholtz with questions on Piney Township, SB190 and the sunshine request.

CPI Technologies concerning servers, emails and general IT support.

The full minutes can be read below: