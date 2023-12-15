Members of the Houston board of education met Tuesday night to discuss attendance, behavior intervention school and graduation details.
Dr. Justin Copley, superintendent, presented the board with year-to-date attendance numbers. Compared to the 2022-23 school year, attendance is up slightly at 93.93%, compared to 93.63%. Corresponding to a common trend, attendance has decreased every month from August to December.
Copley and Samantha Sellers presented a plan for the incorporation of a behavior intervention school on campus for the 2023-24 school year. Currently, the district is sending identified students to Rolla. Copley gives more information in his article Is a behavior school coming soon?
Board members decided to keep graduation at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11 as originally scheduled. Members understand that a potential time delay might be needed due to overlapping sports events, and will communicate changes in advance.
In other matters, members:
- Recognized Charlie Benoist, middle school student of the month; and Angie Smith, all-state volleyball.
- Heard from Jeff Richardson, Tiger Development Academy, who reported that 72 student-athletes are participating in the academy.
- Approved MSBA Policy 2023 Update/EF & EF-AP1 (food service).
- Reviewed and discussed a sample ballot, should the district put a no-tax bond issue on the April ballot.
- Discussed information regarding the LJ Hart Bond Underwriting agreement.
- Tabled new bus quotes until a future meeting while the district awaits quotes.
- Heard from Stephanie Barbagiovanni who presented the district’s virtual learning plan.
- Heard from Matthew Thornton, Dake Wells Architecture, who presented the progress from the master facility planning process.
In closed session, members:
- Approved the early graduation request of Ashlynn Burns, contingent on state and local requirements. Darren Ice abstained from voting.
- Approved the resignation of Linda France, Exceptional Child Cooperative SLPA.
- Employed Theresa Hudson, behavior school teacher/coordinator; Malori Reiners, Exceptional Child Cooperative ECSE paraprofessional; Trevor Sudheimer, assistant high school baseball coach; and Viki Narancich, parents as teachers.
- Heard a discipline appeal.
The full minutes can be found here: