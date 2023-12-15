Members of the Houston board of education met Tuesday night to discuss attendance, behavior intervention school and graduation details.

Dr. Justin Copley, superintendent, presented the board with year-to-date attendance numbers. Compared to the 2022-23 school year, attendance is up slightly at 93.93%, compared to 93.63%. Corresponding to a common trend, attendance has decreased every month from August to December.

Copley and Samantha Sellers presented a plan for the incorporation of a behavior intervention school on campus for the 2023-24 school year. Currently, the district is sending identified students to Rolla. Copley gives more information in his article Is a behavior school coming soon?

Board members decided to keep graduation at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11 as originally scheduled. Members understand that a potential time delay might be needed due to overlapping sports events, and will communicate changes in advance.

In other matters, members:

Recognized Charlie Benoist, middle school student of the month; and Angie Smith, all-state volleyball.

Heard from Jeff Richardson, Tiger Development Academy, who reported that 72 student-athletes are participating in the academy.

Approved MSBA Policy 2023 Update/EF & EF-AP1 (food service).

Reviewed and discussed a sample ballot, should the district put a no-tax bond issue on the April ballot.

Discussed information regarding the LJ Hart Bond Underwriting agreement.

Tabled new bus quotes until a future meeting while the district awaits quotes.

Heard from Stephanie Barbagiovanni who presented the district’s virtual learning plan.

Heard from Matthew Thornton, Dake Wells Architecture, who presented the progress from the master facility planning process.

In closed session, members:

Approved the early graduation request of Ashlynn Burns, contingent on state and local requirements. Darren Ice abstained from voting.

Approved the resignation of Linda France, Exceptional Child Cooperative SLPA.

Employed Theresa Hudson, behavior school teacher/coordinator; Malori Reiners, Exceptional Child Cooperative ECSE paraprofessional; Trevor Sudheimer, assistant high school baseball coach; and Viki Narancich, parents as teachers.

Heard a discipline appeal.

The full minutes can be found here: