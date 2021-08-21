This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.
About 24.3 percent in Texas County are completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday.
The state’s rate is 43.7 percent.
Through Aug. 20 in Texas County, 7,483 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 6,171 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 445 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital clinics in the county, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston and Cabool, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.
Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 24.3 percent; Phelps, 34.2; Dent, 22.5; Shannon, 22; Howell, 23.4; Douglas, 18.5; Wright, 27; Laclede, 28.6; and Pulaski, 14.6
Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 29.5 percent; Phelps, 39.6; Dent, 26.9; Shannon, 27.5; Howell, 30.8; Douglas, 22.9; Wright, 33.7; Laclede, 34.1; and Pulaski, 18.4.
